United Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Technologies (NYSE:RTX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on United Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.67.

Shares of RTX traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.27. 6,145,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,374,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. United Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.42.

United Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.42 billion. Research analysts forecast that United Technologies will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in United Technologies stock. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. It offers passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators; and maintenance and repair services.

