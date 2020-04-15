United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,759 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $10,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,292,724,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,713 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 7,504.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,438,000 after buying an additional 1,123,106 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,251,543,000 after buying an additional 1,022,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,523,634,000 after buying an additional 782,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

NYSE UTX traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.07. 16,618,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.25.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

