United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $115.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on URI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United Rentals from $193.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas lowered United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.77.

Shares of URI stock opened at $108.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.09. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $170.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,421.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 88,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after buying an additional 25,741 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in United Rentals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,884,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 11,481 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

