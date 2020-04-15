United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Standpoint Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.41. The stock had a trading volume of 239,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,257,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.08 and its 200 day moving average is $110.53. The stock has a market cap of $84.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.