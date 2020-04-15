United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Gap Up to $30.90

United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.28, but opened at $30.90. United Continental shares last traded at $31.30, with a volume of 31,917,063 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Standpoint Research raised shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of United Continental from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. United Continental presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Company Profile (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

