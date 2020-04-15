Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Price Target Cut to $2.25

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from $2.50 to $2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 135.21% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRHHF remained flat at $$0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,793 shares.

About Uniroyal Global Engineered Products

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of July 16, 2019, the company operated 446 restaurants.

