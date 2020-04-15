Union Pacific Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 13,268 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 640% compared to the average volume of 1,792 call options.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $148.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96. The company has a market cap of $100.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $2,031,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 476.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,799 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $3,697,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,051.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 20,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 18,519 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.59.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

