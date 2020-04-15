Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.7% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hi Line Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $5,622,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,135,000 after buying an additional 17,565 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $15,388,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.55.

In related news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded down $3.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,496,785. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.41. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The stock has a market cap of $100.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

