Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPLC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPLC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $170.93 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ UPLC opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. Ultra Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.

Get Ultra Petroleum alerts:

About Ultra Petroleum

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyomingthe Pinedale and Jonah fields.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.