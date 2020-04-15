Ultra Electronics’ (ULE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,639 ($21.56) to GBX 1,687 ($22.19) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ultra Electronics to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,148.38 ($28.26).

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

LON:ULE traded down GBX 52 ($0.68) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,917 ($25.22). 195,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,114. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,887.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,049.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 18.27. Ultra Electronics has a 12-month low of GBX 1,446 ($19.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,346 ($30.86).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a GBX 39.20 ($0.52) dividend. This is an increase from Ultra Electronics’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Ultra Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 0.51%.

In other Ultra Electronics news, insider Martin Broadhurst purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,485 ($19.53) per share, with a total value of £7,425 ($9,767.17).

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.