UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. UDR posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. UDR had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on UDR. Zelman & Associates raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

In other news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,008,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,118,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,113.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,915,800 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UDR stock traded down $2.37 on Friday, hitting $36.99. 181,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,697. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.66, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. UDR has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $51.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

