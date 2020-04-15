UBS Group Lowers Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $10.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on UAA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of UAA stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,160,285. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 1.22. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Under Armour by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 39.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

