UBS Group Increases J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $99.00

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.17.

Shares of JBHT traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.92. The company had a trading volume of 71,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,544. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.85. J B Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $122.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.98.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $973,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,245.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $545,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at $12,418,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 42,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

