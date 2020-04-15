U.S. Global Jets ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:JETS)

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,805 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 150% compared to the average daily volume of 1,522 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DeGreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the first quarter worth $4,339,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

JETS traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,700. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.75. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $32.36.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.