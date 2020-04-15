U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Now Covered by Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on USB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.18.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,799,326. The stock has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $61.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.26.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 25.5% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 51,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

