U Network (UUU) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last seven days, U Network has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. U Network has a total market cap of $4.78 million and $255,107.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, DDEX, DEx.top and IDEX.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- CyberVein (CVT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000418 BTC.
- Sentinel (SENT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- AdHive (ADH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Daneel (DAN) traded 160.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000064 BTC.
- SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.
U Network Profile
U Network Token Trading
U Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bibox, HADAX, DDEX, DEx.top and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
