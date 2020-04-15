U Network (UUU) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last seven days, U Network has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. U Network has a total market cap of $4.78 million and $255,107.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, DDEX, DEx.top and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 160.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

U Network Profile

UUU is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . The official website for U Network is u.network

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bibox, HADAX, DDEX, DEx.top and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

