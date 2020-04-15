Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Maxim Group

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was downgraded by Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

Shares of TWO opened at $4.50 on Monday. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $71.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,503 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $67,950.27. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 156,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,084.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Matthew Koeppen sold 2,129 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $32,254.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 175,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,871.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,286 shares of company stock worth $427,812 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 12,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

