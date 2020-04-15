Twitter (TWTR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/15/2020 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Pivotal Research from $44.50 to $32.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $42.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Twitter was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/3/2020 – Twitter was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.

4/3/2020 – Twitter was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $39.00.

3/30/2020 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2020 – Twitter had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $33.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $36.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $38.00 to $30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $35.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Twitter had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Twitter had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

TWTR traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.21. 6,930,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,331,480. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68. Twitter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 9.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.49.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Matthew Derella sold 27,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $910,733.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,925,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 260,684 shares of company stock valued at $9,313,417 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $224,219,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,037,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $161,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,029 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Twitter by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,024 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ennismore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,754,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

