Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Northland Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $140.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 41.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TWLO. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $151.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.63.

Twilio stock opened at $98.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.31 and a 200-day moving average of $105.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 1.28. Twilio has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $63,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $4,176,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,329 shares of company stock worth $14,612,444 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

