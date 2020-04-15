TurtleCoin Hits One Day Volume of $1.37 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $696,244.98 and approximately $1.37 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 70,550,371,104 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

