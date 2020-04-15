Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV reduced its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 38,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 11,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.38. 4,867,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,962,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.42. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.88.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $424,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFC. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.47.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.