TrueVett (VME) Market Capitalization Tops $11,186.52

TrueVett (CURRENCY:VME) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One TrueVett token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrueVett has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. TrueVett has a total market cap of $11,186.52 and $22.00 worth of TrueVett was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00055005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000729 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.17 or 0.04373509 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00067614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014867 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005467 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008876 BTC.

About TrueVett

TrueVett (VME) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2018. TrueVett’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. TrueVett’s official message board is medium.com/verime . The official website for TrueVett is www.truevett.com . TrueVett’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi

Buying and Selling TrueVett

TrueVett can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueVett directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueVett should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueVett using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

