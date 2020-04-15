TrueFlip (TFL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.51 Million

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last week, TrueFlip has traded 42.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00005963 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $2.51 million and $76,060.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014799 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.29 or 0.02768459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00222888 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00053272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip launched on May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

