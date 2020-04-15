Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.20

Trilogy International Partners Inc (TSE:TRL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.33, with a volume of 3500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRL. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Trilogy International Partners from C$3.90 to C$3.30 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Trilogy International Partners from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Trilogy International Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $81.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.88.

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communication services in Bolivia and New Zealand. The company's communications services include local, international long distance, and roaming services for customers and international visitors roaming on their networks.

