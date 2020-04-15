Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TCN. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.25 to C$9.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

TCN opened at C$7.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 12.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.33. Tricon Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$5.45 and a 52 week high of C$12.11.

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$97.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$87.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tricon Capital Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Tricon Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.95%.

In related news, Director Gary Berman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.68 per share, with a total value of C$100,141.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 783,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,228,601.35.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

