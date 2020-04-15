Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd (ASX:TEG) Insider Robert (Rob) Towner Acquires 310,000 Shares

Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd (ASX:TEG) insider Robert (Rob) Towner purchased 310,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$11,160.00 ($7,914.89).

Robert (Rob) Towner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 9th, Robert (Rob) Towner purchased 172,000 shares of Triangle Energy (Global) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,332.00 ($3,781.56).

On Friday, April 3rd, Robert (Rob) Towner purchased 350,000 shares of Triangle Energy (Global) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,200.00 ($7,943.26).

TEG traded down A$193,584.97 ($137,294.30) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching A$0.03 ($0.02). 146,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,095. Triangle Energy has a fifty-two week low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.12 ($0.09). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $11.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50.

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Australia. It holds a 78.75% interest in Cliff Head Oil Field with a production license covering 72 square kilometers and the oil filed covering 6 square kilometers, located in Perth Basin, Western Australia.

