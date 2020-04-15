Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) & NY MTG TR INC/SH (NYSE:NYMT) Head to Head Analysis

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) and NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and NY MTG TR INC/SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcontinental Realty Investors $47.97 million 3.37 -$26.92 million N/A N/A NY MTG TR INC/SH $694.61 million 1.17 $173.74 million $0.64 3.38

NY MTG TR INC/SH has higher revenue and earnings than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and NY MTG TR INC/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcontinental Realty Investors -56.12% -5.95% -2.52% NY MTG TR INC/SH 23.67% 12.55% 0.88%

Volatility and Risk

Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NY MTG TR INC/SH has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of NY MTG TR INC/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 87.9% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of NY MTG TR INC/SH shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and NY MTG TR INC/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A NY MTG TR INC/SH 0 3 2 0 2.40

NY MTG TR INC/SH has a consensus price target of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 212.50%. Given NY MTG TR INC/SH’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NY MTG TR INC/SH is more favorable than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Summary

NY MTG TR INC/SH beats Transcontinental Realty Investors on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.transconrealty-invest.com.

About NY MTG TR INC/SH

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

