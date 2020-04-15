TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TransAlta Renewables stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,794. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

About TransAlta Renewables

