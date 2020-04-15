Traders Purchase Large Volume of Under Armour Put Options (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 3,350 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 455% compared to the average daily volume of 604 put options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Under Armour by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after buying an additional 51,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,810,000 after buying an additional 111,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UA stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.