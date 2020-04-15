Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,156 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,440% compared to the average volume of 140 call options.

In other news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 7,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $1,288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 50,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $9,157,540.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,994,492.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,453 shares of company stock worth $42,020,628 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MASI stock traded up $7.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.00. 50,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,131. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.15. Masimo has a 52 week low of $118.93 and a 52 week high of $193.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $247.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Masimo from $175.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.06.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

