Traders Purchase High Volume of Rambus Call Options (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,034 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 679% compared to the average daily volume of 261 call options.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 21,959 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $340,364.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 38,442 shares of company stock valued at $504,628 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Rambus by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 76,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Rambus by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Rambus by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 38,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.66.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. Rambus has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.60. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.34). Rambus had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rambus will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

