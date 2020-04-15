Traders Buy Large Volume of The Rubicon Project Put Options (NYSE:RUBI)

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 337 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 396% compared to the typical volume of 68 put options.

In other The Rubicon Project news, CFO David Day sold 24,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $255,534.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,972.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Addante sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $292,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,159,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,569,882.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,217 shares of company stock valued at $836,062. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get The Rubicon Project alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Rubicon Project during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 222,819 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Rubicon Project during the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. AXA acquired a new stake in The Rubicon Project during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 296.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 74,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RUBI opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $317.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.59. The Rubicon Project has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. Research analysts expect that The Rubicon Project will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RUBI shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on The Rubicon Project from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of The Rubicon Project from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Rubicon Project has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Rubicon Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rubicon Project and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.