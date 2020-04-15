Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,569 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 120% compared to the typical volume of 1,622 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

VKTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average is $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.44 million, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 2.10. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

