Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO)

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 11,094 call options on the company. This is an increase of 730% compared to the average daily volume of 1,336 call options.

NYSE:TCO traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.00. 62,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,989. Taubman Centers has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $53.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average is $38.33.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 94.55% and a net margin of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $176.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Taubman Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taubman Centers will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.78%.

TCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Taubman Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Taubman Centers by 72.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 27,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Taubman Centers by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,957,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,755,000 after buying an additional 20,506 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the third quarter valued at $1,281,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares in the last quarter.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

