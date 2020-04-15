Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 15,262 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,573% compared to the average daily volume of 571 call options.

A number of research firms recently commented on MFC. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Manulife Financial to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $432,646,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 971.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,715,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,514,000 after buying an additional 18,782,464 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $93,537,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,924,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,276,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.94. The company had a trading volume of 279,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,125. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average is $17.96. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.212 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

