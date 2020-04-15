Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Cut to $267.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Pivotal Research from $320.00 to $267.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Pivotal Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s previous close.

TTD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.06.

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded down $5.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $227.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,595. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $323.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.15 and a 200 day moving average of $238.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 101.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.64. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $215.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Falk sold 28,825 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total transaction of $8,077,341.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 77,698 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.39, for a total value of $21,319,554.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,584,311.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,928 shares of company stock worth $30,094,921 over the last 90 days. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 25.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 24,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

