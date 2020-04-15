TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) PT Raised to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 98.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

TPIC stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.10. 175,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78. The company has a market cap of $526.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 1.57.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $422.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

