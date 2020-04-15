TPG Specialty Lending’s (TSLX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) in a research note published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

TSLX has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of TPG Specialty Lending from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.25.

NYSE:TSLX opened at $15.16 on Friday. TPG Specialty Lending has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.93.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.18 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 61.47% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. TPG Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 84.54%.

In related news, Director John Ross acquired 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.57 per share, with a total value of $56,283.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,541.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Pluss bought 15,000 shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $260,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 19,126 shares of company stock valued at $338,176 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 59.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

