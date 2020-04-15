TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) PT Lowered to $18.00 at JMP Securities

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $23.50 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TSLX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James lowered TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.57. 371,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,329. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. TPG Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.40.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 61.47%. The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Steven Pluss purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $260,550.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Ross purchased 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.57 per share, with a total value of $56,283.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 19,126 shares of company stock valued at $338,176. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

