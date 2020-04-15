TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) PT Lowered to $18.00 at JMP Securities

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $23.50 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.54% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TSLX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James lowered TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.
Shares of NYSE:TSLX traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.57. 371,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,329. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. TPG Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.40.
In related news, VP Steven Pluss purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $260,550.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Ross purchased 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.57 per share, with a total value of $56,283.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 19,126 shares of company stock valued at $338,176. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.
About TPG Specialty Lending
TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
