TPG RE Finance Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TRTX)

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 410 put options on the company. This is an increase of 572% compared to the typical volume of 61 put options.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, VP Peter A. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $115,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 115,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,032.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter A. Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $28,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 120,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,765.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $145,755 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRTX opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 343.93 and a quick ratio of 343.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.67. TPG RE Finance Trust has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $21.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.73%.

TRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

