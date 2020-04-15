Tower Semiconductor Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 6,901 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 790% compared to the typical volume of 775 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSEM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSEM traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.97. 323,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,509. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.06 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

