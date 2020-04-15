Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target Lowered to C$3.00 at Scotiabank

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$3.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Total Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

TOT stock opened at C$1.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.22. Total Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.53 and a one year high of C$9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$151.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$180.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Total Energy Services will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 68,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.20 per share, with a total value of C$426,152.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,700 shares in the company, valued at C$426,152.97. Insiders acquired a total of 110,875 shares of company stock worth $499,248 over the last three months.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

