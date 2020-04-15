Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Shares Gap Up to $1.35

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.36, but opened at $1.35. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 124,572 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 210,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 75,696 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 135,461 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,648,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,070,000 after acquiring an additional 25,020 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 252,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the period.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

