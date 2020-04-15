Tony Wood Purchases 55 Shares of Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) Stock

Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) insider Tony Wood acquired 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($196.79).

Tony Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 13th, Tony Wood acquired 6,000 shares of Meggitt stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 416 ($5.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,960 ($32,833.46).

LON:MGGT traded down GBX 21.10 ($0.28) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 243.40 ($3.20). The company had a trading volume of 8,168,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 378.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 579.19. Meggitt plc has a 12-month low of GBX 196.15 ($2.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 701.80 ($9.23). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.95 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Meggitt’s previous dividend of $5.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Meggitt’s payout ratio is 0.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGGT. Morgan Stanley raised Meggitt to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 241 ($3.17) target price (down from GBX 379 ($4.99)) on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on Meggitt in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 506 ($6.66) price target for the company. Redburn Partners downgraded Meggitt to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Meggitt from GBX 305 ($4.01) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 431.64 ($5.68).

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

