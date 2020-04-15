Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) were up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.77, approximately 3,222,237 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 9,090,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($1.37). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

