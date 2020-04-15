TOKPIE (TKP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $117.00

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $57,602.72 and approximately $117.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKPIE token can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including token.store and VinDAX. Over the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000081 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001948 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TKP is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,342,177 tokens. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

