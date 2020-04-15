TokenPay Market Capitalization Hits $740,568.99 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. TokenPay has a total market cap of $740,568.99 and approximately $3.16 million worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BiteBTC, TOPBTC and Liquid.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TokenPay

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,067,788 coins and its circulating supply is 16,862,561 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, TOPBTC, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

