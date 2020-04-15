TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1,673.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,682 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. AXA boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,686,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $102,997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,981 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,317,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 790,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX traded down $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.93. 427,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,583,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.61. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.59.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

