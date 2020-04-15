Tinkerine Studios (CVE:TTD) Trading 25% Higher

Shares of Tinkerine Studios Ltd (CVE:TTD) were up 25% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, approximately 1,179,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,511,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86.

About Tinkerine Studios (CVE:TTD)

Tinkerine Studios Ltd. designs, manufacture, and distribution of 3D printers and related accessories and parts in Canada, the United States, and APAC regions. It also provides Tinkerine Suite, a 3D slicing software; and science, technology, engineering, art, and math based educational content and training tools, as well as manufactures 3D printing materials.

