Ties.DB Price Down 49.6% Over Last 7 Days (TIE)

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded 38.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 15th. Ties.DB has a market capitalization of $139,878.86 and $43.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ties.DB token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and YoBit. Over the last week, Ties.DB has traded down 49.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014863 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 55.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.50 or 0.02772699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00222511 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00053157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00046939 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Ties.DB Profile

Ties.DB’s genesis date was August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork . The official website for Ties.DB is ties.network . The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ties.DB Token Trading

Ties.DB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ties.DB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ties.DB using one of the exchanges listed above.

